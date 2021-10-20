NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Trading Down 0.7%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 21,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00.

About NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

