Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$2.35.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

