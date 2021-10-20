NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.36

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.36 and traded as low as C$23.36. NFI Group shares last traded at C$23.50, with a volume of 176,725 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.36.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$716.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -507.73%.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

