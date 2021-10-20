NFTify (N1) Trading 54% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. NFTify has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $21,232.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,681.51 or 1.00050352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.19 or 0.06388863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00022340 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

