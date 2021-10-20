NFTX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $403,694.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $167.43 or 0.00251772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $79.42 million and $403,694.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00190593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00092446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.