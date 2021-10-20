Nibble Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Nibble coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nibble has a total market cap of $763.10 and $13.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nibble has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nibble alerts:

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Nibble Coin Profile

Nibble (CRYPTO:NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. The official website for Nibble is www.nibble-nibble.com . Nibble’s official Twitter account is @NibbleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nibble

