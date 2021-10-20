Niftyx Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $14.23 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $159,567.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00191273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00092735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

