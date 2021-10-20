NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NIKE by 51.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,792,000 after buying an additional 586,373 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $2,873,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 130,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,130,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,051. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average of $149.33. The company has a market capitalization of $249.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,421 shares of company stock valued at $26,335,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

