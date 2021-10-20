Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Tops $59.20 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $59.20 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,919.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.96 or 0.06254541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.00314090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $647.15 or 0.00981726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00084085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.90 or 0.00398821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.69 or 0.00265000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00254367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004763 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,086,799,890 coins and its circulating supply is 8,472,549,890 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

