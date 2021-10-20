Nintendo Co., Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nintendo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nintendo’s FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.59. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nintendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nintendo by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Nintendo by 16.8% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.