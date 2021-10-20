Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,250 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $281,635,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 71,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,902,000 after buying an additional 664,691 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 88,268 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

NIO stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

