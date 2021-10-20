NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NiSource worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after buying an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,283 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $35,085,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,833,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

