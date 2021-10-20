NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,732 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.33% of NiSource worth $31,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,307,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,114. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

