Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 4,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 964,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

NIU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

