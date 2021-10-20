NIX (NIX) Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $85,140.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

