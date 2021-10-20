Node Runners Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,980.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Node Runners has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $1,980.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Node Runners has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for about $69.04 or 0.00107190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00042731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00196123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00094678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

