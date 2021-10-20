Noir (NOR) Market Cap Achieves $133,883.50

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 56.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Noir has a total market cap of $133,883.50 and approximately $384.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00096114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.91 or 0.00373104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00034948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,473,365 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

