Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$9.03, with a volume of 9376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.23. The stock has a market cap of C$511.04 million and a PE ratio of 41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.45%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

