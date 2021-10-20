Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Noodles & Company to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1,312.69, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noodles & Company stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4,955.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Noodles & Company worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

