Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.25% of Nordic American Tankers worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $3,352,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 757,621 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 664.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 246,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 214,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 179.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 147,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.