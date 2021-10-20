Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post $619.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $629.20 million and the lowest is $609.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $558.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $247.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.28. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $247.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

