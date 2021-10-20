Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $14.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Nordstrom stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,860.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 92,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

