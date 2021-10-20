North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.95 million.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.89 million and a PE ratio of 16.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.36. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$8.62 and a twelve month high of C$21.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.31.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

