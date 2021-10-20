North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.383-$1.587 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOA opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on NOA shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North American Construction Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 771.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of North American Construction Group worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

