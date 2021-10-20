North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) Director Douglas Edward Ford Sells 30,000 Shares

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) Director Douglas Edward Ford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,659.50.

CVE:NAN traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 414,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,882. The stock has a market cap of C$46.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. North American Nickel Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.46.

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Morocco and Canada, as well as in Botswana. Its principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwestern Greenland.

