Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $26,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $8,057,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.