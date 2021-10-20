Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,258 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,971,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Omnicom Group worth $237,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,750,000 after buying an additional 677,070 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,054,000 after buying an additional 405,250 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 971,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,700,000 after buying an additional 385,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

NYSE:OMC opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

