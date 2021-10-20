Northern Trust Corp Acquires 46,841 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,821,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Cardinal Health worth $218,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 435,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

