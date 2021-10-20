Northern Trust Corp Acquires 4,940,789 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,839,363 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,940,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Huntington Bancshares worth $226,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.