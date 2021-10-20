Northern Trust Corp Acquires 55,752 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,752 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Bio-Techne worth $190,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.40.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $499.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.07. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $250.24 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

