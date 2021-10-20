Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 898.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.59% of The Trade Desk worth $218,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,422 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

