Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of AMC Entertainment worth $241,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.