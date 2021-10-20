Northern Trust Corp Buys 4,968 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of Tyler Technologies worth $230,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $506.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $509.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

