Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Paycom Software worth $189,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.78.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software stock opened at $518.69 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $529.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.86, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

