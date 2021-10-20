Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,618,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Invitation Homes worth $209,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

