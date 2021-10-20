Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 42,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of NetApp worth $205,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,363,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

