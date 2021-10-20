Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,919 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Western Digital worth $229,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,140 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

