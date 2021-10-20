Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Trimble worth $218,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 553.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after buying an additional 136,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,491 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

TRMB stock opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

