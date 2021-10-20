Northern Trust Corp Has $208.86 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Arista Networks worth $208,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $389.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $396.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

