Northern Trust Corp Has $210.44 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Domino’s Pizza worth $210,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Argus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $465.37 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.41. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

