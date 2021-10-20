Northern Trust Corp Has $215.09 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.73% of Nasdaq worth $215,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $30,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 231.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $23,328,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 52.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,159,000 after acquiring an additional 133,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.58.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average of $178.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $208.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.