Northern Trust Corp Has $226.04 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Ameren worth $226,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,912,000 after purchasing an additional 448,999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 837.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,412,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

