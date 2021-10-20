Northern Trust Corp Has $240.95 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $240,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

NYSE:MLM opened at $370.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.10 and its 200 day moving average is $359.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.70 and a 12 month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

