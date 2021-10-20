Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.61% of Okta worth $198,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Okta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,888 shares of company stock worth $35,534,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $257.71 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

