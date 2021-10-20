Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Pool worth $206,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,548,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pool by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.83.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $464.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $500.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

