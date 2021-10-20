Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Toyota Motor worth $190,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE TM opened at $178.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $249.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $187.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

