Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of The Cooper Companies worth $212,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 170.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COO opened at $402.20 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.29 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

