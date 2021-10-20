Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of AmerisourceBergen worth $220,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,525,000 after purchasing an additional 483,060 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

