Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,414 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Expedia Group worth $240,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after purchasing an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $136,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $134,184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.52 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

