Northern Trust Corp Sells 112,337 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,863,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,337 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of Regions Financial worth $239,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

